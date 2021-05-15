Kareena Kapoor Twins With Soha in Saba Ali Khan's Throwback Pic

Saba Ali Khan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: sabapataudi)

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan, who keeps sharing unseen pictures of the Pataudi family on social media, on Saturday, shared one of her "hidden treasures," on Instagram. The throwback picture that Saba Ali Khan shared on Instagram featured her with her sister, actress Soha Ali Khan and sister-in-law, actress Kareena Kapoor. In the picture, Soha Ali Khan can be seen holding her daughter Inaaya in her arms. Saba, Soha and Kareena, can be seen dressed in black attires as they pose for the picture. Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan can be seen twinning in the picture as they both wore Black dresses white motifs. While Kareena's dress had white polka dots, Soha's dress had white triangular motifs on it.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Saba Ali Khan wrote: "A Moment in time ....Don't know where this pic was until NOW! Hidden treasures #timtim #3rd #birthday #sisters #forever #love #you #kareenakapoorkhan #sohaalikhan #myjaan #inaayanaumikemmu #always." Going by the hashtags that Saba had used in her caption, the picture is from the third birthday celebration of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan.

Earlier this week, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Saba Ali Khan had shared a collage featuring priceless pictures of her with her mother, actress Sharmila Tagore. The collage also featured some pictures of Kareena and Soha with their children. "To Family...To Friends ... To my own little munchkins ..all of whom ..I mother all the time," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Kareena Kapoor got married to Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012. They later welcomed their first child - Taimur Ali Khan - in 2016. Kareena gave birth to her second child - a baby boy - in February this year.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan.