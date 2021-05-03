Little Inaaya Gazing At Grandmom Sharmila Tagore's Old Pic Is The Sweetest Thing You'll See Today

Saba Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sabapataudi)

Saba Ali Khan is not a fan of being in front of the camera like her siblings, actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Soha Ali Khan. She is someone who prefers to stay behind the lens and capture priceless moments. Her Instagram feed is a testimony to this. From vintage wedding pictures to childhood snaps, she has shared it all with her online community. Her recent post is from the day she turned photographer for her niece, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. This photo is even more special given that it features Saba's mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, but not the way you imagine. The photo shows Inaaya, clad in a pink dress, gazing lovingly at a stunning poster of one of her grandmother's Bengali movies.

Like Inaaya, we couldn't take our eyes off the legendary performer.

Sharing Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter's picture, Saba wrote in the caption, "My photography series. Behind the camera is my forte. Love it. And been doing so for years. Parents, siblings, kids. Moments in life ... captured."

Fans were thrilled to lay eyes on this gem of a photo. One of the users commented, "This is such a beautiful moment captured." Another impressed fan had a suggestion, "Frame it now." "Beautiful shot," was another compliment that Saba received.

Saba Ali Khan, a jewellery designer by profession, has always taken pride in sharing photos of her niece Inaaya and nephew Taimur Ali Khan. A while ago, she had uploaded an image of the two little ones together. Along with the picture, Saba wrote, "I wonder....who are these munchkins? I know you'll guess it..." The still is from one of Inaaya and Taimur's playdates.

Before that, she had also shared a throwback picture of a baby Sara Ali Khan. Sara is seen posing in front of a mirror in an ethnic look, looking absolutely cute.

Take a look at some of the other lovely pictures that Saba has shared.

