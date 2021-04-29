Some Vintage Pics From Sharmila Tagore's 'Royal Wedding'

A throwback shared by Saba Ali Khan. (courtesy sabapataudi)

The coronavirus crisis is deepening and there's no better time than now to escape to good, old memories even as we keep telling ourselves that this too shall pass. With people cooped up indoors and not having much to do apart from managing daily chores, it is a task to stay calm and positive. One way of coping with the mounting stress is revisiting our past with some happy pictures, like Saba Ali Khan often does. A few hours ago, the jewellery designer shared a beautiful black-and-white montage of her parents on her Instagram Reels, calling it 'The Royal Wedding Part I'.

The short clip starts with rare snaps of her grandparents Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Sajida Sultan, and then it cuts to a frame of her parents, late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore from what seems to be their wedding day. The caption reads, "Old is GOLD. That time. Those moments. Classy. Wow". She used the song Nostalgic Piano by Dream House in the backdrop.

The post came just hours after she shared a Reels that screamed nostalgia. She took a trip down the memory lane, sharing a photograph from her childhood. This clip included vintage images of her father. We could also see her siblings, actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Soha Ali Khan, as toddlers. Then there was the gorgeous Sharmila Tagore from her younger days. Saba added a note, "MEMORIES...Childhood memories. Makes a journey beautiful... memorable and cherished".

On Thursday, she followed up the two adorable Reels with a photo of Saif and actress Kareena Kapoor from their wedding in October 2012. She titled it 'The Royal Wedding Part II'.

Saba is evidently a family person and does not miss out on posting photos of her adorable nephew Taimur Ali Khan and niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. She posted a picture of the duo three days ago and asked fans, "I Wonder....Who are these munchkins? I know you'll guess it... Clicked by Me. Love my babies".

When not dwelling in the past, Saba remains engaged in creative pursuits. Last week, she posted an Instagram Reels, showcasing her artistic skills. One can see wonderful monochrome as well as colourful paintings of huge flowers in the clip. "All are painted and filled with heart and soul. I give a 100%," she wrote.

We hope Saba and other celebrities continue spreading cheer with inspiring or throwback photos and take our minds off of the current gloomy situation.