Just A Million Dollar Throwback Pic Of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi With Sharmila Tagore

Saba Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sabapataudi)

To wish Sharmila Tagore's fans on the occasion of Poila Boishak, Bengali New Year, her daughter Saba Ali Khan shared a million dollar throwback picture of the veteran actress and her late husband, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was one of India's greatest cricket captains India. He married actress Sharmila Tagore in 1969. The couple welcomed son, actor Saif Ali Khan, in 1970, daughter Saba, who is now a jewellery designer, in 1976 and actress Soha Ali Khan in 1978. Sharing a vintage picture of her parents to extend Ramadan and Poila Boishak wished to their fans, Saba Ali Khan wrote: "Ramadan Mubarak...and Shubho Noboborsho to everyone! It's not one or the other... We don't have to choose. Faith is personal and life is a celebration. We are all #unique."

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi died at the age of 70 in New Delhi on September, 2011 after battling a lung infection. He was regarded as one of the finest Indian captains.

Check out Saba Ali Khan's post here:

Saba Ali Khan often shares amazing throwback pictures featuring brother Saif Ali Khan, his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor, sister Soha Ali Khan and mother Sharmila Tagore.

Earlier this month, Saba Ali Khan posted a series of black and white pictures of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore from their family album. Some of them also feature little Saif Ali Khan.

"I am my father's girl. A captain steers the ship. Stands by #family. Plays for the country #teamindia. I GOT that...from him... My teacher. #Kind #Fair and had my back. Miss him. Respect him. And I carry on in his footsteps. His legacy entrusted to me. Thank you abba,' Saba captioned this photo of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Sharmila Tagore is best known for her performances in Satyajit Ray's 1959 Bengali film Apur Sansar, and the 1964 Hindi film Kashmir Ki Kali.