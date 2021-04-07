In Soha Ali Khan's Post, Don't Miss Inaaya And Grandmom Sharmila Tagore

Soha Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Highlights Show your love," wrote Soha

"Wear a mask," she added

Soha Ali Khan shared a post on World Health Day

It is World Health Day and Soha Ali Khan is here with an important message. In view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, the actress emphasised the need to wear a mask. In an Instagram upload, Soha can be seen sitting on a sofa with her mask on. Little Inaaya, who found a spot on mommy dearest's lap, is making faces at granny Sharmila Tagore, who is also wearing a mask. In the caption, Soha wrote, "Show your love. Wear a mask." Social media users adored the picture and left several love-filled messages in the comments.

Soha's message came after her sister-in-law, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post on Instagram, urging everyone to take precautionary measures. The caption read, "No propaganda, just wear your mask."

Many Bollywood celebrities marked World Health Day by spreading awareness online. Shilpa Shetty was one of the first celebs to stress the importance of wearing a mask.

The Maharashtra government has declared a weekend lockdown across the state till the end of April to control the rise in Covid-19 cases. Several members of the Indian film and television industry tested positive for coronavirus recently.

Before you go, did we forget to mention that Soha and Inaaya's Easter Sunday celebration was truly endearing? The duo stepped into their garden and went Easter hopping. We are not sure what the three-year-old collected in her basket but by the looks of it, she must have done a great job. Both of them put on adorable headgears for accessories. "Happy Hoppy Easter! To new beginnings," read the caption.

They are the cutest. No?