Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan And Sharmila Tagore In A Throwback Pic From Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's Wedding Album

Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan, on Wednesday, shared an unseen picture from the actress' wedding album and it is special for many reasons. First, it features their brother Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor and second, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore can be seen happily posing with her son and daughters in it. Soha Ali Khan and actor Kunal Kemmu got married in a private ceremony on January 25 in 2015. Soha picked a cream and orange lehenga-choli for her wedding while Kunal went for a gold sherwani. In the photo, Kareena Kapoor looks gorgeous in a white saree while Saif Ali Khan can be seen complimenting her in a white outfit.

Sharing the photo, Saba Ali Khan wrote: "Madness! Family insanity." Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's love story started when they first met on the sets of their 2009 film Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. After dating for a few years, Kunal proposed to Soha Ali Khan in Paris. The couple, in 2017, welcomed their first child Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012. Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which starred late actor Irrfan Khan in the lead role. Her upcoming projects are Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, and Karan Johar's Takht. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in web-series Tandav.