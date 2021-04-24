This Cutie Grew Up To Be A Bollywood Actress

Saba Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sabapataudi)

In these challenging times, many of us would love to escape to simpler, happier memories. Saba Ali Khan is no exception. The jewellery designer and sister of actor Saif Ali Khan regularly shares glimpses of rare family moments with her followers on Instagram. Her latest post is one that is adorable and precious at the same time - a throwback picture of her niece, actress Sara Ali Khan, as a kid. In the photo, the Kedarnath actress is seen in a satin pink-and-blue salwar kameez. Saba asked her followers, "Wonder...Who's this??? (Too easy) Clicked by me."

For many of Saba's followers, it was an easy guess. While one user commented, "Love you, princess Sara", another one wrote, "Prettiest and cutest Sara" followed by a heart emoji. One user also thanked Saba for "posting such a cute and unseen pic of Sara". We agree!

A day ago, Saba had posted another photo of a child on her Instagram feed and asked followers to guess. It is a photo of a toddler, grumpily looking at the lens. Saba wrote, "I wonder .... Who's this ??? Clicked by me."

It was a photo of her nephew, Saif's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Earlier, Saba also took a funny jibe at her siblings - Saif and actress Soha Ali Khan. She shared a vintage photo of the trio, and captioned it, "We have each other's back...Hmmm...Ok, I have their back. Aren't they lucky to have a sister called Saba?" In the photo, Saif is seen standing behind his sisters who twinned in frocks.

When not digging up old memories, Saba invests in creativity. The jewellery designer shared her artwork on Instagram Reels. She called painting "therapeutic." Sharing a glimpse of her paintings, Saba wrote, "My two favourites....though all are painted and filled with heart and soul. I give 100%.."

If you do not want to miss out on these lovely throwbacks as well as nostalgic photos of the Pataudi family members, be sure to scroll through Saba's Instagram page once in a while.