Saif Ali Khan With Sisters Soha And Saba In A Throwback Gem

Saba Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Saba Ali Khan is the queen of throwbacks

She shared a picture from her childhood on Saturday

"We have each other's back," she wrote

Saba Ali Khan is the queen of throwbacks. Her Instagram timeline is loaded with precious memories. The recent upload features childhood versions of herself with siblings Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. The black and white picture's caption has our hearts. Saba Ali Khan took a funny jab at Saif and Soha. It reads, "We have each other's back...Hmmm...Ok, I have their back." She did not stop there. The mocking continued as she wrote, "Aren't they lucky to have a sister called Saba." If you ask us, they indeed are.

One can simply dive into nostalgia by scrolling through Saba Ali Khan's social media page. On the occasion of Ramadan and Pohela Boishakh (Bengali New year), the jewellery designer posted a wonderful snap of her parents Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. "Ramadan Mubarak and Shubho Noboborsho to everyone! It's not one or the other... We don't have to choose. Faith is personal and life is a celebration. We are all unique," read the caption

In one of her recent uploads, fans can see late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in action. An excerpt from her heart-warming note read, "I am my father's girl. A captain steers the ship. Stands by family. Plays for the country, Team India. I got that from him... My teacher. #Kind #Fair and had my back. Miss him. Respect him. And, I carry on in his footsteps."

A true Saif fan should not miss this particular pic on Saba Ali Khan's Insta page. In this one, we can see a toddler version of the actor.

Let us tell you that Saba Ali Khan also has a fair share of space on her social media handle dedicated to little munchkins of the Pataudi family, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu