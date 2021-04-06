Taimur's Aunt Saba Ali Khan Framed These Fab Pics Of Him

Saba Ali Khan with Taimur. (courtesy: sabapataudi)

Leave it to the elder daughter of the Pataudi family, Saba Ali Khan, to share some priceless throwbacks. A quick scroll through her Instagram page makes it apparent that she loves family moments. The latest one is a picture of her nephew Taimur Ali Khan in a hat which is making us go "awww." "When I decided to get some family prints made, the photo studio commented, "ma'am you've given all babies and family pictures. Barely any of you,"" she wrote in the caption and added, "Well, I love family moments."

Saba Ali Khan then added some more moments from the family album. One features Taimur sitting on her lap while the other is a candid selfie of Kareena and the little one.

Saba Ali Khan frequently treats fans to rare snaps from old albums and we must say that one of her recent posts was a hidden gem. The picture features Saif with their parents Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore. Within no time, it topped the trends charts because of little Saif's uncanny resemblance to Taimur. Fans even drew comparisons between the two. Some of the common reactions read, "Taimur, a carbon copy of his father," "Taimur copy paste," "Taimur is his Xerox." Sharing the snap, the 45-year-old wrote, "Childhood saga...Bhaijaan with parents".

Another throwback shared by Saba Ali Khan also caught our attention. This time, she asked fans to guess the child in Mansoor Ali Khan's arms. Most people replied that it was Soha Ali Khan, and they were right. Several users on the photo and video sharing platform talked about how Soha's daughter, Inaaya, looks exactly like her mother.

