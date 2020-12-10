Like Mother, Like Daughter: Saba Ali Khan Describes Sara And Amrita Singh As 'Classy Duo'

Sara (L), Amrita Singh (R). (courtesy ss0176)

Saba Ali Khan, sister of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, shared a picture collage on her Instagram profile on Thursday, which features a recent photograph of her niece Sara Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh (Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife). In the picture, Sara can be seen happily posing for the camera, dressed in a white outfit with black polka dots. The throwback picture of Amrita Singh happens to be from her younger days in the film industry. She can be seen dressed in a beige outfit. Saba Ali Khan captioned the post: "Classy ...duo.. Mahshallah." The comments section of the post was filled up with heart emojis. "Two queens," commented an Instagram user. "Love them," added another. "The best," read another comment.

Saba Ali Khan frequently shares throwback posts. On her mother Sharmila Tagore's 76th birthday, Saba shared a series of pictures of the Bollywood veteran and she wrote: "Happy Birthday Ma! Star today. Star shines always."

Sara's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena are expecting a second child together. They are parents to Taimur (3). Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming project includes Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She awaits the release of Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.