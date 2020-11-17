Help Us Decode Sara Ali Khan's Caption For Fam-Jam Pics

Sara Ali Khan shared these pics (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara shared a bunch of new Diwali pics on Instagram

She captioned it with a lot of emojis

Sara roped in her mom Amrita Singh for the photos

The evil eye, the world, the prayer and the family emojis are what Sara Ali Khan picked for her latest Instagram entry. Days after Diwali, Sara is still in the festive mood and filling up her feed with Diwali photos. As is ritual on every festival, Sara and her brother Ibrahim, along with their mom, actress Amrita Singh, celebrated the festival of lights with yet another photoshoot, glimpses of which Sara has shared on Instagram. On Tuesday, she posted a set of fam-jam photos, in which she sports ROFL expressions and captioned them with a bunch of emojis, instead of her usual Sara Ki Shayari.

Aren't these Diwali photos of Sara Ali Khan simply gorgeous?

While Sara resorted to an only-emoji caption, Ibrahim came up with as honest confession as his Diwali post caption: "Diwali toh khatam ho gayi, ab caption nahi mil raha hai."

On Bhai Dooj, Sara dedicated this post to her partner-in-crime, Ibrahim: "Wishing all brothers and sisters a happy Bhai Dooj. Missing you my Iggy Potter. Can't wait to bully you again and soon."

On Diwali, Sara Ali Khan wished her Instafam like this: "Wishing everyone lots of happiness, good health, wealth and prosperity!"

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Coolie No 1, which was initially slated to open in theatres in May 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it has been rescheduled for a Christmas release. Coolie No 1 is a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film of the same name. Sara co-stars with Varun Dhawan in the film. Sara's list of upcoming movies also include Atrangi Re, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film had booked Valentine's Day 2021 as its release date.