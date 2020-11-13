Sara Ali Khan 'Knocks Out' Varun Dhawan With Her Dhanteras-Special Joke

Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan in a still (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is back on Instagram, this time with another ROFL joke. The "knock knock" jokes are Sara's particular favourite ones and she just added one more to the list. In doing so, Sara roped in her Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan, who was initially clueless about how the joke was going to play out. But once Sara was done with the talking, Varun could only say: "Oh god!" LOL. Since it's Dhanteras, Sara Ali Khan added a touch of festivities to her joke and it's got something to do with dry fruits. "Happy Dhanteras to everyone. Wishing you all- lots of health, wealth and dry fruits," wrote Sara while sharing the video.

Varun Dhawan, who is Sara's partner-in-crime these days, shared it and wrote: "Happy Dhanteras. Sara Ali Khan cracks a knock out joke."

Earlier this week, Sara and Varun had a poetry face-off of sorts on Instagram. Sara reminded Varun that she is the original queen of poetry. Varun had just dared to write this: "Check-mate, You fell for the bait, Now please don't hate, Because you are great."

Coolie No 1 was initially slated to open in theatres in May 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it has been rescheduled for a Christmas release. Coolie No 1 is a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film of the same name. In the new film, David Dhawan has cast his son Varun in the role originally played by Govinda while Sara has stepped into Karisma Kapoor's shoes.