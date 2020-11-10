Varun Dhawan Hilariously One-Upped By 'OG Poetess' Sara Ali Khan On Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Well, Varun Dhawan did it again. He teased Sara Ali Khan and she one-upped him on Instagram. We all know Sara Ali Khan is a poet. Now, some of that poetry fever must have rubbed off on Varun too, who shared a bunch of photos from Coolie No 1 promotions on Instagram and addressed this poem to Sara: "Check-mate, You fell for the bait, Now please don't hate, Because you are great." Also sharing the same photos, Sara came up with a response as sassy as she herself, and reminded Varun that she is the original queen of poetry with this piece of original creation: "Varun Dhawan is a brat, Shayari chor... copy-cat, Don't worry I have more tricks in my hat... I'm the OG poetess- you forgot that!"

Here's what Sara Ali Khan posted:

This Instagram exchange between Coolie No 1 co-stars Sara and Varun reminded us of another one. Last year, Sara dropped a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Coolie No 1 and wrote: "Cool and coolie." Soon after, Varun shared the same photo and wrote: "He's a cool coolie." This uncanny resemblance in the captions did not escape Sara Ali Khan's notice, who hilariously asked for due credit from Varun Dhawan and also trolled him in the process: "I see you trying to copy, steal and smartly (not really) adapt my captions."

Meanwhile, here are more glimpses of Sara and Varun's promotional diaries:

Coolie No 1 was initially slated to open in theatres in May 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it has been rescheduled for a Christmas release. Coolie No 1 is a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film of the same name. Varun Dhawan co-stars with actress Sara Ali Khan in the movie. In the new film, David Dhawan has cast his son Varun in the role originally played by Govinda while Sara has stepped into Karisma Kapoor's shoes.