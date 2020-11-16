Bhai Dooj 2020: Sara Ali Khan Shares An Epic Note For Brother Ibrahim. Read Here

Bhai Dooj 2020: Sara Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara shared some throwback pictures on Monday

"Wishing all brothers and sisters a happy Bhai Dooj," she wrote

"Missing you my Iggy Potter," she added

Happy Bhai Dooj! On the special occasion, Sara Ali Khan shared an epic post for her brother Ibrahim and it is older siblings everywhere. For her ROFL post, Sara, who has almost every time made it evident that she asserts sibling authority over Ibrahim even now (when he is twice her size), picked throwback pictures of themselves, in which they can be seen dressed in traditional outfits. Sharing the photos, Sara also wished her fans. "Wishing all brothers and sisters a happy Bhai Dooj. Missing you my Iggy Potter. Can't wait to bully you again and soon," she wrote. In the pictures, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen wearing ensembles by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan has, in her several Instagram posts, said that she "bullies" Ibrahim, because she is his big sister. In one of her previous posts, that Sara shared on Raksha Bandhan, she wrote: "Happy Rakhi to my baby brother. Missing you today - giving me money, feeding me sweets and hugging me. I promise to bully you, extort you, greedily eat all your food and force love and cuddles out of you forever."

She also often shares glimpses of their fun time. Take a look at them:

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018. She has since then appeared in two films - Simmba (alongside Ranveer Singh) and Love Aaj Kal (opposite Kartik Aaryan). She has Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re lined-up. She will feature alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 while Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will share screen space with her in Atrangi Re.