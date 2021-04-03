'Diva' Kareena Kapoor And 'Dude' Saif Ali Khan In Rare Throwback Pics

Saba Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sabapataudi)

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan treated the actor's fans to some priceless throwback pictures of him and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, on Friday. Needless to say, the photos have taken the Internet by storm. The throwbacks are from a polo match that Saif and Kareena attended with Saba Ali Khan. Sharing the blasts from the past, Saba wrote: "Diva squad...oops. Plus one Dude! Polo season. Memories don't just happen. You have to capture it. Hence, I have all these wonderful pictures to share. They were fabulous times. Carefree simple and uncomplicated. #thebest." Check out her post here:

Adding one more entry to her "diva" series, Saba Ali Khan posted a picture of herself posing with a younger version of Kareena Kapoor and a family friend. "Diva Squad..Series...Abba 70th. Posers practice on. Lol. Togetherness... miss these moments. Bebo, Me and a close Family friend," she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and welcomed son Taimur in 2016. Their second child was born on February 21 this year.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal.

The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Both Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht are slated to release on Christmas this year.

Saif Ali Khan, who has worked in films like Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Surakshaa, Ek Tha Raja, Bambai Ka Babu, Tu Chor Main Sipahi, Dil Tera Diwana, Hamesha, Hum Tum, Udaan, Kachche Dhaage, Aarzoo, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Humse Badhkar Kaun, was last seen in the Prime Video's web-series Tandav.