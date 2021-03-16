Meet The 'Good Looking' Men In Kareena Kapoor's Life

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena shared an adorable pic of Taimur on Instagram

She also shared glimpses of Taimur's baking skills

"My men in a frame," Kareena captioned her post

Kareena Kapoor is the undisputed queen of fab captions, no really. The 40-year-old actress recently shared a glimpse of her mom-life on Instagram and it's beyond adorable. Kareena Kapoor's post reveals that her newborn son is not the only one who's keeping the actress busy - also at work is "chef" Taimur, who is cooking up a storm with his baking skills. Kareena Instagrammed a photo of Taimur carrying a baking tray with as many as four human-shaped cookies. The next photo offered a better glimpse of the cookie characters - they are Kareena, Saif, Taimur and his baby brother, all created by Taimur. "My men in a frame. Quite good looking though," is how Kareena chose to describe the cookies. LOL. She added the hashtags: "#ChefTime" and "#FavouriteBoys" to her post.

Only Kareena Kapoor can. Here, take a look:

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram is filled with photos of her favourite ones. On Women's Day, she shared just a glimpse of her baby son with this powerful message: "There's nothing women can't do."

On Valentine's Day, Kareena Kapoor dedicated this adorable message to Saif Ali Khan: "I have loved you despite this moustache... my forever Valentine."

For Taimur, Kareena wrote: "Not because you pout like me... but you are my eternal Valentine, my heartbeat."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who got married in 2012, welcomed their second child on February 21 this year. Saif Ali Khan had shared the baby news with this statement: "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support." Taimur was born to the couple in 2016.