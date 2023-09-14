Kareena Kapoor, Slaying As Usual In A New Monochrome Pic

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (Courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Actress Kareena Kapoor, who is gearing up for her Netflix debut Jaane Jaan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, treated her social media fans on Thursday to a stunning monochrome image of herself. In the image, the Udta Punjab star can be seen staring at the camera while being surrounded by her make up artists. Needless to say, the actress looks stunning. For the caption, Kareena simply wrote, "A moment of calm during the kaam." See the actress' latest Instagram post:

The actress, in a recent interview with The Indian Express, discussed her marriage to Tashan co-star Saif Ali Khan. Talking about being trolled for the age difference between the two, Kareena stated clearly that age does not matter. "When has age ever matter, he is hotter than ever. I am happy I am 10 years younger, he should be worried. No one would say he has turned 53. Age does not matter, what matters is respect and love and the fact that we have fun with each other," the Udta Punjab star was quoted telling The Indian Express.

Kareena Kapoor continued, “We spend so much time discussing interfaith (relationships). So much energy, so much that they are 10 years apart. The important thing is to have fun. The most important thing between Saif and I is that we like each other and enjoy our company. How should it matter what faith he follows or what his age is that isn't even a point of discussion."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is all set to make her web debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. She will share screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie will stream on Netflix on 21 September, which marks Kareena Kapoor's birthday as well.