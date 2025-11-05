Zohran Mamdani Wins New York Mayor Election: Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar, Lupita Nyong'O Congratulate Him

Indian-origin democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani has become the first Muslim mayor of New York City. The news has left people elated. Besides general public, several prominent Bollywood celebrities have extended their regards to the new Mayor of NYC.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared a post on Instagram Stories which read, "Zohran Mamdani has officially won the NYC mayoral race at 34 years old." In the side note, she wrote, "Zohran you beauty," accompanied by heart and fireworks emojis. Zoya also tagged Zohran's mother and filmmaker Mira Nair, who reposted it on her Instagram.

Director Hansal Mehta congratulated Zohran Mamdani in a post on X.

Sharing a string of pictures from his mayoral campaign, the filmmaker wrote, "Zohran Mamdani's victory in New York City is more than just a political moment. It's a moral one. At a time when cynicism feels like the default and compassion often seems like weakness his win is a reminder that decency, empathy and conviction still matter. Mamdani for me represents the best of liberalism - plural, inclusive, grounded in justice, equality and community."

He added, "In an increasingly fractured world his ascent offers not just hope to New York but to all of us who still dare to believe that politics can be a force for good. In times of darkness a small ray of light can be enough. Today Zohran Mamdani is that light. Many Duas to you Zohran Mamdani. Many congratulations to proud mom Mira Nair."

Actor Namit Das shared throwback pictures with Zohran Mamdani on Instagram. In the photos, the duo were seen wearing matching red checkered shirt while rehearsing for Monsoon Wedding: The Musical, during their stint with Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

Namit wrote in the caption, "The little that I know about American politics… and given how shy I am about posting about famous friends… this truly feels like a personal victory. I'm so, so happy for Zohran — who's now gone on to lead the same city he once envisioned with hope and purpose — and equally for Mira and Mahmoud."

He added, "Looking back at all the times we've spent together, and the conversations we've shared, this moment just feels right. Congratulations, Zohran! Our interactions may have been few, but your warm hugs and kind words have always stayed with me. You are a special man, and the world needs your filter — the one that sees the simplest truths so clearly."

"This is massive. This is historic. And it feels deeply personal… because it's happening to people I love and respect so much," Namit concluded.

Shabani Azmi took to Facebook and expressed her happiness over Zohran Mamdani's Mayoral win. She wrote, "Zohraan Mamdani wins !!!! I am over the moon! Not only because Zohraan is Mira and Mahmoud's son, but because of who Zohraan is and the hope he represents for social justice. I have been watching his campaign closely .. inspite of all the negative publicity that was manufactured against him with Trump even pathetically saying that "I am better looking than him!" Zohraan is young and promising. "Politics is not something that is done to us, politics is something we do for ourselves. A bold vision of what we can achieve not excuses for what hasn't been done!" More power to you."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong'o also shared Zohran Mamdani's winning post on her Instagram Story. She simply wrote, "Yup!!!!!!!," followed by folded hands and arm flex emojis.

Born in Uganda, Zohraan Mamdani is the son of renowned historian Mahmood Mamdani and Mira Nair. In a victory for the Democratic party's progressive wing, Zohran defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Other celebrities who praised Zohraan's win included Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Saba Pataudi.