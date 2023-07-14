Kareena Kapoor's New Travel Pic. Cue What A Wonderful World

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoor)

Another day, another stunning picture from Kareena Kapoor's Europe album. The actress is currently spending some quality time with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their children — Taimur and Jeh. In the photo, Kareena is looking gorgeous as she stands against a mesmerising location. The beautiful mountains and those clouds have added an extra edge to the frame. Kareena didn't waste much time thinking about the caption and simply wrote, “Framed.” She has also added a pink heart emoji. The actress said that the pic was clicked by her “dear friend” Gina Rozner. Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She shared a red heart emoji.







Kareena Kapoor has also dropped pictures from her travel album on Instagram Stories. The actress wanted us to take a look at the view from her window. It is breathtaking. “From my window. A walk in the clouds,” read the caption.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.





In the next Stories, Kareena Kapoor is looking pretty in a black full sleeves top and denim. The text attached to the post read, “Pink clouds and me.”

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Before this, Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of herself with Saif Ali Khan and the majestic Alps. For their day out, Kareena picked an all-white ensemble (a tee with baggy pants). Saif looked uber cool in polo pants and a red shirt. We can also spot Taimur and Jeh playing in the background. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Hair Flying, Hero next to me, Alps in the background…Ready for the shot…Summer 2023.”

Last month, Kareena Kapoor marked 23 years in the industry. The actress dropped a picture from one of her shoots and wrote, “23 years of being born in front of the camera today…And Hell ya another 23 to go…” The actress made her Bollywood debut with Refugee, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan.



Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh are part of the film.