Neetu Kapoor's Daughter Riddhima Has Serious Piano Skills. 'Family Gene,' Comments Kareena

Image Instagrammed by Neetu Kapoor. (Courtesy:neetu54 )

Neetu Kapoor's latest update on Instagram is sugar, spice and everything nice. After all, it features her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. In the video, Riddhima can be seen playing a piano. Which song, you ask? The evergreen Hai Apna Dil To Awara from the 1958 film Solva Saal. It featured the legendary Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman. Hai Apna Dil To Awara was sung by Hemant Kumar and the music composition was by RD Burman. Sharing the video on Instagram, Neetu Kapoor simply wrote, “Nostalgia in Firenze (Florence, Italy)”. We also get a glimpse of Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara. Replying to the post, Riddhima dropped red heart icons. Her cousin Kareena Kapoor said, “The family gene. How good are you, beauty.” Fashion designer Manish Malhotra picked a red heart eye and black heart for his comment.

Neetu Kapoor and her family jetted off to Italy to celebrate her birthday. The veteran actress turned 65 on July 8.

Now, take a look at the video here:

Neetu Kapoor also shared an adorable photo from her birthday dinner. In the frame, she was joined by her son, Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara. In the caption, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Beautiful cherished day" and accompanied it with heart and heart-eye emojis. In her birthday post, Neetu Kapoor also mentioned that she "missed Alia Bhatt and Raha (my loves)." Alia is married to Ranbir Kapoor. The couple are parents to a baby girl, Raha.



Reacting to Neetu Kapoor's post, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Love youuuuuuuuuu" and added a bunch of heart emojis. In another comment, she simply dropped a red heart emoji.





A video from Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebration also surfaced online. Take a look:

Neetu Kapoor was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan.