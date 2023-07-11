Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Pose With Alps In The Background. Wind Is The Third Wheel

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor's Europe album is getting better with each passing day. The actress, who is on vacation with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their children Taimur and Jeh, has shared a stunning photo on Instagram. Here, Saif and Kareena are posing against the majestic Alps. Kareena looks gorgeous, as always, in her all-white ensemble. Saif adds the perfect colour pop to the frame with his tomato-red shirt and beige shorts. In the caption, Kareena wrote, “Hair Flying, Hero next to me, Alps in the background…Ready for the shot…Summer 2023.” We could also spot Taimur and Jeh playing in the background.

Here is the latest picture from Kareena Kapoor's Europe album:

Before this, Kareena Kapoor shared some stunning photographs from her “summer lunches” with Saif Ali Khan. From the power couple posing for the lens to Taimur Ali Khan's reaction after relishing pasta, the album screamed fun from miles away. Replying to the post, Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora wrote, “Ohhh hey gorgeous duo.” Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi left a bunch of black hearts under the post.

Before jetting off to the Alps, Kareena Kapoor and her family were spotted in London. The actress, in one of her uploads, gave us a glimpse of their breakfast table which was every bit colourful. Along with the pic, Kareena wrote, "We like our breakfasts to be colourful. Summer of 2023.”

For one of their dinner outings in London, Kareena Kapoor was joined by Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and her husband, filmmaker Karan Boolani. Kareena will be next seen in Rhea's The Crew.

Kareena Kapoor will be seen alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon in The Crew. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma are also part of the film. Kareena is also part of The Devotion of Suspect X where she will share the screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena Kapoor's last outing at the box office was Laal Singh Chaddha, headlined by Aamir Khan. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush.