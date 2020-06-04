Kareena Kapoor, In Love With The Family Tree Made By 'Beautiful Niece' Inaaya, Did This

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya just featured on Kareena Kapoor's Instagram! Inaaya, who is very much into arts and crafts, just like her cousin Taimur Ali Khan, created a Family Tree on a poster, with the words: "My family," written on it. Kareena Kapoor, who is clearly smitten by Inaaya's creation, had to had to share it with her Instafam and so she did. On Wednesday night, Kareena Instagrammed an adorable photo of Inaaya with the Family Tree and captioned it with these words: "My beautiful niece. Family forever." Kareena also attached a zoomed in photo of the Family Tree, which features face cut-outs of Inaaya's parents Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan. Kunal's sister Karishma and parents Jyoti and Ravi Kemmu also feature in the poster. Meanwhile, Inaaya's maternal family is represented by Soha's sister Saba, brother Saif Ali Khan, who is married to Kareena, Saif's kids Soha Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur. Inaaya's maternal grandparents Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi are also there.

Here, take a look at Inaaya's family here:

Taimur and Inaaya share an age difference of nine months. Taimur was born in December 2016 while Soha and Kunal welcomed Inaaya in September the following year. Like we said, Taimur is also an "in-house Picasso", as said by Kareena and here's proof.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, in which she co-starred with Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium remains Irrfan Khan's last movie - the actor died in Mumbai on April 29. Kareena also has films such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht to look forward to.