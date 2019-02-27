Kareena Kapoor Has One 'Magical Tip' For Co-Star Ranveer Singh On 'How To Be A Top Husband?'

Ranveer Singh asked Kareena for tips on her radio show (courtesy KareenaK_FC)

Highlights "Please share tips on how to be a top husband?" Ranveer asked Kareena Kareena began by saying that Ranveer is simply fishing for compliments Kareena then shared just one tip with Ranveer

Ranveer Singh, who had said in previous interviews that he is "working towards being the husband of the millennium", recently took a class of Bebology, which is a segment dedicated to a Q & A round on Kareena Kapoor's radio show on Ishq FM. And during the session, Ranveer asked Kareena for advice on his married life, particularly about achieving the title of "a top husband". Ranveer, who recorded a video message for Kareena, said: "Today on the show, I would like to ask you for some tips. I just got married, so please share tips on how to be a top, top husband." Ranveer Singh married Deepika Padukone in November last year and the wedding festivities continued for almost a month.

Kareena Kapoor, who always comes up with cheeky replies on her show, began addressing Ranveer's query by saying: "Wow, Ranveer! Now you are just fishing. Poora India jaanta hai tum kitne loving ho towards Deepika. You don't need any tips at all. Jitna pyaar tum Deepika pe barsate ho is the sweetest thing everybody gets to watch." We totally agree with Kareena Kapoor.

Meanwhile, having said so, Kareena added that she indeed has one "magical tip" for Ranveer: "But I will give you one time and it's actually magical. You know, give each other some space. Baaki all else will fall into place."

Watch this session of Bebology, featuring Ranveer Singh:

Earlier, Ranveer had made this confession at the trailer launch of Simmba in Mumbai: "I have achieved 'boyfriend of the millennium' now I'm working towards being husband of the millennium," reported PTI. Later, in an open letter on Deepika's newly launched website, Ranveer described himself as the "proudest husband in the world" and that "Deepika is the most amazing person I've met in my life." Ranveer and Deepika, who married after six years of dating, often trend because of their loved-up photos on Instagram and social media PDA with adorable comments on each other's posts.

On the work front, other than Ranveer and Kareena, the ensemble cast of Takht also includes actor such as Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Kareena is currently filming Good News, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar while Ranveer also has '83 in his line-up.