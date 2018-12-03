'Hot Lag Raha Hai': Deepika Padukone's Reaction To Ranveer Singh's Simmba

Ranveer Singh at the trailer launch event of Simmba

Ranveer Singh, who released the trailer of his new film Simmba on Monday, talked about Deepika Padukone's reaction after watching glimpses of Simmba, reports news agency PTI. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Ranveer said while it's usually hard to get a reaction from Deepika, she did have something to say after watching Ranveer in Simmba. "Hot lag raha hai," she said, reported PTI. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Ranveer said: "She had seen some rushes. She doesn't react much on anything in life. But when the screen went off, she looked at me and said 'hot lag raha hai'." Ranveer and Deepika had a destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como last month.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone married after dating for six years. As per Ranveer's own confession, he is now looking forward to enjoying the tag of "husband of the millennium." This is what he said at the trailer launch event of Simmba in Mumbai: "I have achieved 'boyfriend of the millennium' now I'm working towards being husband of the millennium." In a previous interview with Filmfare, Ranveer had said he was ready for marriage three years ago but waited for Deepika to be on the same page: "I've been thinking about marriage seriously for almost three years now. I was just waiting, I told her, 'The minute you say so, we'll do it'."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had two wedding ceremonies in Italy. The couple had a South Indian wedding as per Konkani rituals on November 14, which was followed by a North Indian shaadi as per Sindhi rituals on November 15. Their first wedding reception in India was held in Bengaluru on November 21. Then, Deepika and Ranveer brought the party to Maximum City. Deepika and Ranveer wrapped their wedding festivities with a grand reception for their Bollywood friends on December 1 ahead of which they had hosted another party for their family members on November 28. Earlier, the couple also let their hair down at a get-together hosted by Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani in Mumbai.

Karan Johar, who was also present at the trailer launch event, joked about Ranveer's prolonged wedding festivities and said: "It doesn't get madder than Ranveer Singh. The thing he says, the thing he wears and the way he gets married. He has been getting married for a month. This is one record no individual can break." Simmba is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Simmba marks Ranveer's first film with Rohit Shetty. He plays a feisty cop named Sangram Bhalerao in the film. Ranveer co-stars with Sara Ali Khan in Simmba, which marks her Bollywood debut. Simmba is all set to hit screens on December 28.

