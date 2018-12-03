Simmba Trailer: Ranveer Singh's No Singham - But Wait For It. Ajay Devgn Is Surprise Bonus

A still from Simmba trailer (courtesy YouTube)

The trailer of Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, arrived like a delightful treat on Monday and drove away all our Monday blues. What a trailer! Ajay Devgn (who played the eponymous character in Rohit Shetty's Singham films) takes the onus of introducing Simmba, the protagonist of Rohit Shetty's new film. Mr Devgn makes an appearance as Bajirao Singham at the start of the trailer to hint that while he was cleansing Shivgarh (a village on the Goa-Maharashtra border), a young boy was harbouring dreams of becoming a cop. But the twist in the tale is that Sangram Bhalerao's (Simmba) ideals are in contrast to Singham's motto.

"Yeh kalyug hai, kalyug. Yahaan log ek hi matlab ke liye jeete hai... apne matlab," says Ranveer Singh as he makes an appearance in the trailer. Ranveer Singh, with the build and physique as that of Singham, sums up his own motto as: "Main police wala bana paisa kamane ko... Robin Hood banke doosro ka madat karne ke liye nai." The trailer also reveals that Sangram Bhalerao signs up as the villainous Vikrant Kadam's (played by Sonu Sood) aide. But the real drama begins once Sangram Bhalerao has a change of heart.

Ranveer Singh's bad-cop-turned-good-cop persona is sure to garner hoots and cheers in theatres. The changed Sangram Bhalerao wages war against the rapists of Shivgarh, who tormented one of his most loved ones. As Simmba and Vikrant Kadam part ways, the trailer ends with Simmba being gagged by Vikrant's men. But we have Singham to the rescue. The Simmba trailer also offers glimpses of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's onscreen romance.

Rohit Shetty ka hero aa gaya! Watch the trailer of Simmba here:

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba is all set to hit screens on December 28. Simmba marks Ranveer Singh's first film with the director and also Sara's second Bollywood film. She makes her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath releasing on December 21.