Ranveer Singh Loves His Simmba Director Rohit Shetty This Much

Singh with Rohit Shetty (Courtesy itsrohitshetty)

Ranveer Singh "hates making speeches" but "aaj kuch bolne ka hai," especially for his Simmba director Rohit Shetty! In a BTS video from the sets of Simmba, Ranveer in front of the entire cast and crew of the film said that he has always been a "huge fan" of Rohit Shetty and wanted to work with him. He finally got a "chance" to collaborate with the director in Simmba and the experience was one of a kind. The video shared by Ranveer is a montage of BTS snippets from the sets of Simmba featuring Ranveer and Rohit and we also got a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood, who are also a part of the film. Ranveer also said that he had a "blast" while shooting the film with Rohit.

"I hate making speeches, especially when the occasion is a film wrap. But today I want to say something. I have always been a huge fan of Rohit Shetty and always thought to myself kitna acha hoga agar mereko koi mauka milega, aur phir mereko chance mila and my experience has been thousand times more than what I had expected. I have never had such a blast making a movie in all the years that I have been working," the actor said in the video.

Ranveer Singh concludes the video by saying: Hum sakba mehnat jab ek saath aata hai toh banta hai picture Simmba jaisa jo mere hisaab se theatre phaad dene wala hai.

Ranveer Singh's wedding to Deepika Padukone took place in the picturesque landscapes of Lake Como in Italy last week and the shooting of Simmba concluded just a few days before the actor left for the destination. The video shared by the actor appears to be from the last day on the sets of Simmba. Ranveer captioned the video: "Bhai is Bhai. Love you."

Rohit Shetty and Simmba co-producer Karan Johar have also shared the same video on their respective Instagram handles. "The amazing chemistry of director and actor! The love and the energy of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh," Karan Johar captioned the video.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan had thanked Simmba director and her co-star from the film with a post on Instagram which read: "And that's a picture wrap. Thank you so much Rohit Shetty sir for all your warmth, patience, advice, direction, concern, compassion and lots more. Working with you has been a total blast! And Ranveer Singh you truly are a star. Your energy is contagious, your passion is palpable and your positivity is incomparable. Seeing you two work with this laser sharp focus and undying dedication made me realise why and how you both are where you both are. I really thank my lucky stars that I could work with both of you!"

Simmba is a remake of Telugu film Temper, which featured N T Rama Rao Jr and Kajal Aggarwal. Rohit Shetty-directed film features Ranveer Singh as a righteous cop named Sangram Bhalerao, Sara Ali Khan plays his love interest. The trailer of the film will be launched on December 3. Simmba is all set to hit screens on December 28.