Simmba: Rohit Shetty's Emotional Post For 'Kid Brother' Ranveer Singh Will Leave You A Bit Teary

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh on the sets of Simmba. (Image courtesy: itsrohitshetty)

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is reminiscing his Simmba journey as the film's shooting comes to an end. On Tuesday, Rohit shared an emotional note, in which he chronicled his Simmba journey and his experience of working with Ranveer Singh. Rohit wrote:"6th June 2018, Exactly 5 months ago today, the journey of Simmba began and as this adventurous journey ends for our Simmba a.k.a. Sangram Bhalerao, (the name of Ranveer's character in the film). I am filled with mixed emotions. The 45-year-old filmmaker added, "Simmbabeing our first film together, was full of fun, laughter and unending memories. It's truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft."

"I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh, making Simmba (as my team says) my best film so far," read an excerpt from Rohit's post.

Take a look at Rohit Shetty's post here:

In his post, Rohit lovingly addressed Ranveer as his "kid brother" and also shared his best wishes for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding, which is scheduled to take place on November 14 and 15. "When we started the film he was a young talented star for me but today as he performs his last shot for the film, I know I've earned a kid brother for life who is now set to embark upon a new beautiful journey with someone equally as charming and wonderful as him," wrote Rohit Shetty.

Rohit addressed Deepika Padukone as "Meenamma," which was the name of her character in Rohit's 2013 film Chennai Express. "I am proud to showoff today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma. I wish them all the luck for a blissfully beautiful future together," wrote Rohit Shetty.

Simmba is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Temper. The film went on floors in Hyderabad in June this year. It has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it also features Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan. Simmba will hit the screens on December 28.