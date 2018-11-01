Sara Ali Khan, After Kedarnath And Simmba, Signs Another Film. Details Here

Sara Ali Khan photographed in Mumbai

Highlights The film will be directed by Imtiaz Ali She will co-star with Kartik Aryan Kedarnath and Simmba are Sara's upcoming films

Even before her big-awaited film debut, work is keeping Sara Ali Khan very busy. Her debut project Kedarnath is slated for a December release and so is Simmba, Sara's second film. Now, reports state that she has signed up for Imtiaz Ali's next film, in which she will co-star with Kartik Aryan. "It's another unique love story, which will invariably have a slight travelogue flavour, like all Imtiaz films. He wanted a new actress opposite Kartik. He had seen a few rushes of Kedarnath and felt Sara has a great screen presence and is good at delivering dialogues. He approached her with the script and she liked the idea," a source told DNA.

The untitled film, currently in the pre-production stage, is expected to go on floors early next year, after both the films of Sara hit the theatres.

Sara is the daughter of ex-couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Imtiaz Ali has previously worked with Saif in the 2009 hit film Love Aaj Kal and with the actor's present wife Kareena Kapoor in the blockbuster Jab We Met.

"When Saif got to know that the filmmaker has offered Sara a movie, he was happy. He doesn't make professional decisions for his daughter, but he feels the writer-director will tap into her potential. Sara's mom, Amrita Singh, loved the story when she heard it," DNA quoted the source as saying. In Kedarnath, Sara stars opposite Sushant Singh Rajput while Ranveer Singh is her co-star in Simmba.

The teaser of Sara's Kedarnath hit the Internet earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aryan, last seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has Luka Chuppi in the pipeline.