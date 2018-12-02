Highlights From Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Reception: Amitabh Bachchan And Ranveer Danced To Jumma Chumma , A Special Rap Performance By The Groom And More

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (left) and Amitabh Bachchan (right)

Highlights Ranveer and Big B danced to Jumma Chumma SRK, Maliaka and Ranveer danced to Chaiyan Chaiyan Ranveer Singh gave a special rap performance

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception, which was organised in Mumbai on Sunday night, was a starry affair. From the Bachchans, to the Ambanis, to Shah Rukh Khan and other Bollywood A-listers, everyone attended the final leg of celebrations of the Padukone-Bhavnani wedding. While you have already seen the pictures from the red carpet, we have now handpicked some of the best moments from the grand reception - from Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan shaking a leg to the iconic song Jumma Chumma, to SRK, Ranveer and Malaika Arora's blockbuster performance to Chaiyan Chaiyan and a special rap performance by the groom. In another video that surfaced on social media and is pretty viral now, Deepika Padukone can be seen dancing to the song Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache.

Here are all the inside videos from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Mumbai reception. Take a look, you can thanks us later.

Any quintessential Indian wedding is hard to imagine without the iconic song Jumma Chumma and seems like Ranveer and Deepika's wedding reception was not any different. Checkout this video of Ranveer and Mr Bachchan's moves.

That's not it! Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora were seen grooving to their iconic songChaiyan Chaiyan along with groom of course.

Ranveer Singh spilled the beans on the key to a successful life and said, "The key to success in life is to say yes to everything she (Deepika) says. So, when babe says, 'Babe change the vibe of the music,' I have to oblige. Babe, this one is for you."

Ranveer Singh and SRK were not the only guests who burnt the dance floor. Deepika too, was seen grooving to the song Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache from the film Disco Dancer. Check it out:

Here's another video of Ranveer, Varun Dhawan and Karisma Kapoor dancing.

Ranveer Singh's special rap for definitely one of the major highlights of the evening.

Karisma Kapoor just made it in time to wish the newlyweds. Here's what she shared.

Here are some more inside pictures from the reception:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married as per Konkani and Sindhi traditions on November 14 and 15 in Italy's Lake Como, which was attended by only close family members. After their Italian wedding, the couple hosted a reception in Bengaluru and Mumbai respectively. The couple hosted their final reception on Sunday, which was attended by their friends from the film industry.