Stop Everything. Pics From Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Mumbai Reception Are Here

And here we go again... Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived for their second Mumbai reception on Saturday at the Grand Hyatt. Deepika looked spectacular in a Zuhair Murad gown while Ranveer Singh complemented her in a black tuxedo, courtesy of Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna. Deepika looked stunning in a red gown as she smiled and laughed with Ranveer on the red carpet of their reception. This is the third and the final wedding reception hosted by the Padukones and the Bhavnanis for the newlyweds.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first reception was held in Bengaluru, Deepika's hometown, while their second reception was held in Mumbai on November 28. For the Mumbai reception, Deepika and Ranveer wore Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture while for the Bengaluru reception, Deepika wore a House of Angadi saree moderated by Sabyasachi while Ranveer wore a Rohit Bal sherwani.

Today's reception is especially for Deepika and Ranveer's Bollywood colleagues. The couple's Italy wedding was strictly for family members and Deepika and Ranveer's respective teams only. They were extremely guarded about the pictures and had requested their guests not to share photos from the ceremonies. Deepika and Ranveer later shared pictures from their wedding ceremonies on social media.

Deepika Paukone and Ranveer Singh have co-starred in Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat", all three have been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.