Ranveer Singh In His Heartfelt Note For Deepika Padukone Writes: 'I Am The Proudest Husband In The World'

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone at their reception (Image courtesy deepikapadukone)

When it comes to describing his feelings for Deepika Padukone, husband Ranveer Singh never shies away from letting his heart out and that is exactly what he did in a recent note posted on the actress' recently launched website. The 33-year-old actor posted an open letter wherein he described himself as the "proudest husband in the world" and wrote about things that makes Deepika the "most amazing" person that he has ever come across. "Deepika is the most amazing person I've met in my life. And I'm not just saying this because she's my wife. I find it particularly challenging to articulate all my feelings about her, and even though I find language to be a limiting means to express myself, I shall try," read an excerpt from Ranveer's letter for Deepika.

In the letter, Ranveer further describes Deepika as a "righteous" woman who "commands respect". Qualities like "kindness", "compassion", "intelligence" and "beauty" makes Deepika a "special soul", Ranveer writes. "Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste- she's one of the finest actors in the world. In her dealings, she is straight-shooting, sharp and fair - an absolute and thorough professional. She's got inner strength, resilience, grit and an iron-will. Her discipline and commitment is unparalleled. Her path breaking achievements have changed the game time and again. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect," he wrote.

Ranveer concludes the letter by writing: "I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she is a special soul, born for greatness. She's born to positively impact lives through the shining beacon of her virtuous being. That she preserves a vulnerable and innocent, childlike side of herself exclusively for me is inexplicably gratifying. I am the proudest husband in the world. She inspires me to be the best man I can possibly be. She makes my life worth living. She is truly...the light of my life."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy's Lake Como. The wedding was attended by their respective families and friends.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gully Boy, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin. Ranveer also has films such as '83 and Takht in the pipeline. Last seen in 2018's "Padmaavat" with Ranveer Singh, Deepika has signed up for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak.