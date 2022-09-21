Kareena Kapoor, 'Fierce And Fearless': Birthday Wishes From Neetu Kapoor, Katrina Kaif And Others

Neetu Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: neetu54)

It is Kareena Kapoor's 42nd birthday, and wishes are pouring in from all corners. Recently, her aunt Neetu Kapoor, cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Katrina Kaif and others have shared birthday posts on their respective Instagram handles. Neetu Kapoor shared a picture from their recent work diaries and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday beautiful inside out Kareena Kapoor," followed by heart and love-struck emoticons. Katrina Kaif dropped a picture of Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happiest birthday to this fierce and fearless beauty."

Here have a look at Neetu Kapoor's post:

Here's what Katrina Kaif posted:

Ananya Panday shared a collage of major throwback back pictures on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Forever inspiration and favouritest in every way!!! Happy Birthday Bae-Bo The best ever."

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the OG, love you Bebo." Check out the post below:

Ace designer Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor's friend has also dropped a picture with the actress and wrote, "Happy Birthday Bebo my most Special Muse forever Kareena Kapoor, beautiful always lots of loveeeee.. #friendsforever #love"

Riddhima shared a picture from their London trip, including aunt Reema Jain and wrote, "Happy happiest bday darling Bebo #beautifulinsideout," followed by heart emoticons.



Punit Malhotra also shared a picture with Kareena and wrote, "Birthday love to the most special and the best ever! Maam aap actually sabke favourite ho. Fan for life." Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X.