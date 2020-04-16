Kareena Kapoor, Crying Out Loud For Her BFFs, Posted This Uber Cool Pic. She 'Can't Deal' Anymore

Kareena shared this throwback photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Looks like even a good dose of vitamin D cannot stop you from missing your besties in lockdown. Kareena Kapoor, who has shared posts about virtually napping together with her besties and catching up on gossip on video calls, need something more real. The 39-year-old actress scrolled through her phone and fished out a throwback photo from years ago, to express her current mood. In the photo, Kareena features with her sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora. Dressed to kill, the quartet in the photo are in their true blue fashionista selves. What could have been otherwise captioned as "Walking into the TGIF mood", was described by Kareena in these words: "We've gone from a table for four to four different tables. Can't deal with being away from my girl gang for this long. Throwback Thursday." Kareena also added the crying out loud emoji to her post.

Kareena Kapoor is really, really missing her BFFs. So, she posted this:

Earlier, we spotted this on Kareena's Instagram. Friends that nap together, stay forever." The fifth one in the photo is make-up artiste Mallika Bhat.

When she's not missing her best friends, Kareena Kapoor is busy clicking adorable photos of Taimur and Saif Ali Khan. On Easter Sunday, Kareena couldn't step out but she had her Easter bunnies at home: "My Easter bunnies for life. Happy Easter everyone," she wrote for a photo of Taimur and Saif.

Earlier, she had shared this glimpse of Saif and Taimur doing gardening: "My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium. She also has films such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht to look forward to.