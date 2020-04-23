Karan Johar's Tragic Lockdown Continues. Now, Age-Shamed By Roohi

Roohi in a still from the video. (courtesy karanjohar )

Karan Johar's Instagram videos are getting cuter and cuter by the day. Everyday, the filmmaker shares a series of videos, featuring his son Yash and daughter Roohi. KJo, who signs off his video with his signature "toodles," posted a brand new video on Thursday, in which Roohi referred to him as "buddha." Roohi and Yash can be seen goofing around at their favourite spot - KJo's closet. In the video, Roohi points towards Karan Johar and says, "Your hair is white, you look like a buddha." Karan Johar says, "What do I do, I can't colour my hair. Its lockdown time." Roohi schools KJo in an animated fashion and adds, "You can't go out because of coronavirus." Meanwhile, Yash is seen carrying his dad's jacket in hand. When asked where is he taking it, the little one replied, "To London." Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote: "He's off to London and she has pronounced me elderly! Such is my life! #lockdownwiththejohars."

Yash and Roohi reviewed their father's dancing skills, his fashion sense, the way he sings and also, in a way, "became his diet police." Check out all the drama from "Lockdown with the Johars" here:

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in the year 2017. Earlier this year, Karan Johar shared a tweet, in which he revealed that his son Yash called him "Joker." KJo added a dash of some self-deprecating humour to his post and wrote: "'My son just called me Karan Joker! I think he follows me on Instagram."

My son just called me Karan JOKER! I think he follows me on Instagram! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 16, 2020

On the work front, Karan Johar recently directed a segment of Netflix's Ghost Stories and produced Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. He will also be directing the period drama Takht, which stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor among others. His upcoming ventures as a producer include Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2, and Brahmastra.