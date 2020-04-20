Karan Johar's Kids Yash And Roohi Think He Wears His 'Mother's Clothes'

Yash and Roohi in a still from the clip. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar and his kids Yash and Roohi are back again to entertain us with their fun-filled "toodles" videos. In the first episode of the second season of "Lockdown with the Johars," Yash and Roohi turned into Karan's fashion critics again and hilariously made fun of his kurta designed by Manish Malhotra. In the clip, Roohi and Yash can be seen holding a kurta and some balloons. When Karan asks them: "Excuse me, what are you'll holding?" they adorably reply: "Mumma's kurta." Karan, who couldn't control his laughter, then says, "This is not Mumma's kurta. This is Dada's kurta. Dada's friend Manish Malhotra has made it for me. Do you think this is Mumma's kurta? No, please don't say that to Dada, please."

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote: "Now they think I am wearing my mother's clothes! #lockdownwiththejohars #season2 #toodles #weareback." Reacting to his post, his filmmaker friend Farah Khan also hilariously criticised his fashion sense and commented: "To be fair... so do I sometimes."

Take a look at Karan Johar's post here:

Karan Johar and his kids always crack us up with their ROFL "toodles" videos. They recently took a break from it but we are glad that they are back again. In the first season of "Lockdown with the Johars," Yash and Roohi hilariously made fun of Karan Johar's physique, his fashion sense and his dancing. Check out the videos here:

On the work front, Karan Johar will resume the direction of his upcoming film Takht once the lockdown ends. The period drama stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.