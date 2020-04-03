Karan Johar's Kids Roohi And Yash Criticise His Clothes Again. This Time, Gucci Gyaan

Highlights
Karan Johar, who is keeping his Instafam amused with super cute videos featuring his kids Yash and Roohi and mother Hiroo Johar, just dropped two new videos on his Instagram profile. The 47-year-old filmmaker, who is currently in home with family due to the nationwide lockdown, is utilising his family time in giving his kids a tour in his walk-in closet - but seems like, he was not ready for the brutally honest reviews on his "sartorial clothes" - sometimes bordering on "very sharp" comments making him apologise to the outfit brand. In one of the videos, kids Yash and Roohi can be seen having food while Karan asks them what they think of his clothes and 3-year-old Yash replies promptly, "Very sharp Gucci" to which Roohi says, "Don't wear Gucci." KJo then pans the camera to mother Hiroo Johar who says, "I think you are wearing too much black, too much bling. In short you should reinvent yourself." KJo shared the video on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Well the assault on my fashion continues! It's now a family intervention! My apologies in advance to the very sharp Gucci ( no idea where that came from)."
In another video featuring the "wardrobe diaries", Yash and Roohi can be seen inspecting KJo's clothes inside his walk-in closet. When asked about what they think, Roohi, who can be seen holding a silver jacket, says, "Don't wear Gucci" - but this time she explains the reason of her aversion - she says, "It's too shiny". When KJo asks Yash what he thinks, he just laughs, like he did in other videos of KJo's "Lockdown with the Johars" series. Karan Johar replies to Yash's laugh, saying, "You're really laughing at dada, I'm very upset, I'm sulking." KJo signed off saying "toodles" and Instagrammed the video saying, "Well the Gucci rant continues! For some reason they are not getting over it! And I have gone into a Sulk!"
Take a look at the videos here:
Within minutes of posting, KJo's video was flooded with comments from his friends from the industry and also members of Yash and Roohi's fan club, including Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Shweta Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Arjun Kapoor and many others.
Karan Johar has been keeping his Instafam amused with adorable snippets of his family time featuring his kids and mother Hiroo Johar. Take a look:
Yash and Roohi were born via surrogacy in 2017; the kids turned three this year.
On the work front, Karan Johar recently produced a Netflix film Guilty, starring Kiara Advani and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. He will also be directing the period drama Takht, which stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor among others. His upcoming ventures as a producer include Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2 and Brahmastra.