Karan Johar's Kids Roohi And Yash Criticise His Clothes Again. This Time, Gucci Gyaan

Karan Johar, who is keeping his Instafam amused with super cute videos featuring his kids Yash and Roohi and mother Hiroo Johar, just dropped two new videos on his Instagram profile. The 47-year-old filmmaker, who is currently in home with family due to the nationwide lockdown, is utilising his family time in giving his kids a tour in his walk-in closet - but seems like, he was not ready for the brutally honest reviews on his "sartorial clothes" - sometimes bordering on "very sharp" comments making him apologise to the outfit brand. In one of the videos, kids Yash and Roohi can be seen having food while Karan asks them what they think of his clothes and 3-year-old Yash replies promptly, "Very sharp Gucci" to which Roohi says, "Don't wear Gucci." KJo then pans the camera to mother Hiroo Johar who says, "I think you are wearing too much black, too much bling. In short you should reinvent yourself." KJo shared the video on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Well the assault on my fashion continues! It's now a family intervention! My apologies in advance to the very sharp Gucci ( no idea where that came from)."

In another video featuring the "wardrobe diaries", Yash and Roohi can be seen inspecting KJo's clothes inside his walk-in closet. When asked about what they think, Roohi, who can be seen holding a silver jacket, says, "Don't wear Gucci" - but this time she explains the reason of her aversion - she says, "It's too shiny". When KJo asks Yash what he thinks, he just laughs, like he did in other videos of KJo's "Lockdown with the Johars" series. Karan Johar replies to Yash's laugh, saying, "You're really laughing at dada, I'm very upset, I'm sulking." KJo signed off saying "toodles" and Instagrammed the video saying, "Well the Gucci rant continues! For some reason they are not getting over it! And I have gone into a Sulk!"

