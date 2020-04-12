After Being Hilariously Criticised, Its Karan Johar's 'Turn To Get Back'

Yash, from the video shared by Karan Johar. (courtesy karanjohar)

Karan Johar's Instagram videos featuring snippets of his personal diaries are getting cuter with each day. Adding to the series "Lockdown with the Johars", Karan Johar, on Sunday, shared an adorable video featuring his kids Yash and Roohi and mother Hiroo Johar. In the video, for a change, Yash can be seen laughing at sister Roohi and not "dada" Karan Johar. The super cute video starts with Yash telling KJo that Roohi is wearing a garden on her head - referring to her hairband. KJo then pans the camera to the hair clip that mother Hiroo Johar is wearing and asks her what it is, to which Yash says, "Its not nice." KJo asks Roohi if she likes what "mamma" Hiroo Johar is wearing to which Roohi says, "Yes" and KJo hilariously gets back saying, "Well obviously, look at what you are wearing." Sharing the video, KJo wrote, "My turn to get back!" Take a look at the adorable family video here:

Karan Johar, who is currently in home with family due to the nationwide lockdown, has been keeping his Instafam amused with adorable videos featuring his kids and his mother. It all started with his kids being brutally honest with his dressing sense to his singing. Take a look:

Yash and Roohi were born via surrogacy in 2017; the kids turned three this year.