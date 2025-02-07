Karan Johar's Birthday Wish For Yash And Roohi: "Named Them After My Parents Because..."

Happy Birthday, Yash and Roohi. Karan Johar's bundles of joy turn 8 today. To celebrate his twins' special day, the filmmaker shared a heartfelt post on Instagram.

The album features the father-kids trio dressed in Lilo & Stitch-themed outfits. While KJo opted for a black ensemble, Roohi rocked blue and Yash went with red. Together, they set major family goals.

In his caption, Karan Johar wrote, “My biggest Achievement is one of being a Father…. I named them after my parents because I felt beyond a lineage or a name an emotion must continue … they are my world!!! Happy birthday Roohi and Yash… my biggest prayer for you both is to be Kind always.”

Reacting to the post, Saba Pataudi wrote, “Happiest Birthday to Roohi and Yash.” Kajol chimed in saying, “Happy happy birthday to the two cuties.”

Namarata Shirodkar posted heart-eyed emojis. Shilpa Shirodkar dropped red hearts.

Raj Kundra said, “Happy birthday to your adorable munchkins.” Manish Malhotra commented, “Happy happy birthday dearest Yash and Roohi.”

Sophie Choudry wrote, “Happy happy bday Roohi & Yash… so much love to them both. God bless. P.s Theirs is a bday I can never forget.” Farah Khan wished, “Happy birthday to the angels..”

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017. In July last year, the filmmaker opened up about the challenges of being a single parent and shared how his kids often ask about their biological mother.

In an interview with Faye D'Souza, Karan Johar said, "It is a modern family. It is an unusual circumstance, so now I am also dealing with the questions about 'whose stomach was I born in? But mumma is not mumma really, she is my grandmother. I am going to school, to the counselor, to ask how do we navigate the situation. And it is not easy, being a parent is never easy.”

On the professional front, Karan Johar last produced Alia Bhatt's Jigra. The film also featured Vedang Raina.