Karan Johar Reveals His Kids Yash And Roohi Ask Him About Their Mother: 'Whose Stomach Was I Born In?'

Karan Johar shared this image. (courtesy: KaranJohar)

Karan Johar recently revealed that his twin kids Yash and Roohi have started asking about their biological mother in an interview with Faye D'Souza on her YouTube channel. Speaking to Faye D'Souza, Karan Johar said, "It is a modern family. It is an unusual circumstance, so now I am also dealing with the questions about 'whose stomach was I born in? But mumma is not mumma really, she is my grandmother." Karan Johar added, "I am going to school, to the counsellor, to ask how do we navigate the situation? And it is not easy, being a parent is never easy." Karan Johar welcomed his twin children via surrogacy in 2017. Earlier, Karan Johar also talked about the perils of being a single parent and how he takes care of his kids with his 81-year-old mother Hiroo Johar.

A couple of months ago, Karan Johar celebrated Yash and Roohi's birthday in a Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory-themed bash. Sharing heartwarming pictures alongside his kids Yash, Roohi, and his mother Hiroo Johar, KJo wrote a touching caption: "Happiest birthday to the brightest sunshines (x2) of my life! My life is forever changed, for the best with you two coming into it with your goofy and adorable laughs, unadulterated sass towards ME and of course - an abundance of love to give to the world! Never change...grow up but never change!"

"And thank you to my mom, who is forever the strength of our family...and being a mother figure to Yash & Roohi! Love you forever mom," KJo added with red heart emojis. Take a look:

On the work front, Karan Johar made his directorial comeback last year with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.