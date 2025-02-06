BTS Pictures Of <i>Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...</i> That Will Take You On A Trip Down The Memory Lane

Advertisement

BTS Pictures Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... That Will Take You On A Trip Down The Memory Lane

The family saga had an ensemble cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Read Time: 2 mins
Instagram/ bollywoodtriviapc
New Delhi:

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... was released in theatres on December 14, 2001.

Directed by Karan Johar, the family drama boasted an ensemble cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Karan Johar's tagline for the film — "It's all about loving your family", was a huge rage back then, and continues to be a milestone film in his career.

A few nostalgic BTS pictures from the film set recently popped up on social media. Featuring a few members of the main cast, the snaps are sure to make you feel nostalgic.

The Instagram carousel features Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan in a warm embrace, a candid moment between Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, a few more heartfelt moments between Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Rani Mukerji.

It indeed showcases the lovely bond and camaraderie shared by the A-listers on set. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... is one of the most loved family sagas of the 2000s.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... is the tale of a multimillionaire family who has to combat several misunderstandings, that develop, when their adopted son falls in love with a girl from the lower strata of the society.

The music of the film was composed by Jatin-Lalit, Sandesh Shandilya, and Aadesh Shrivastava, and the film was produced by Yash Raj under the banner of Dharma Productions.
 

