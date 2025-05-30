Advertisement

No Points For Guessing Who Have The Guts To Troll Karan Johar's Pout. Watch

Karan Johar captioned the video, "Can you believe the in house trolls?"

Karan Johar shared this image
New Delhi:

Karan Johar shared an adorable video featuring his twins Yash and Roohi on his Instagram on Wednesday. As usual, his children schooled him (in Karan's word "trolled") over his fashion and most importantly, his pouts. Sharing the video, Karan Johar captioned it, "Can you believe the in house trolls?"

What

  • Karan Johar shared a video featuring Yash and Roohi. 
  • The video begins with Karan asking them what they had given him as birthday gifts (Karan's birthday was on May 25). 
  • Roohi, with a handmade flower in her hands, showed it to the camera that it was her gift for Karan.
  • Yash, who was ready with his answer, said, "I gave you a hug and kisses."
  • Karan, then, asked them what they would want to gift him the next year. 
  • "I think, you need new clothes and a wardrobe," was Yash's suggestion.
  • "I think, you should stop taking selfies," suggested Roohi.
  • And here comes the major one. 
  • Enacting how Karan poses for pouts, Yash said, "You stop doing this first."
  • An embarrassed Karan Johar signed out, "Stop Yash. It's my pout. Toodles."

The Internet's Reaction

The film fraternity reacted to the video in no time.

Celebrities like Rasha Thadani, Bhavana Pandey, Aditi Rao Hydari shared laugh out loud emojis in the comments section.

Karan's BFF Farah Khan commented, "Iv trained your kids well karu."

Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Bache man ke sache."

Mini Mathur wrote, "Haahaha who needs trolls when you have them in house."

In A Nutshell

Karan Johar knows how to be in the limelight. Even though he deactivated his X account (formerly known as Twitter) after being trolled heavily in the past over nepotism, insider-outsider debate, he lets his kids troll him. After all, they can say things to his face which the "outsiders" might not. 

