Karan Johar's 'Diet Police' Yash And Roohi Don't Want Him To Have Burgers. Here's Why

Karan Johar is back with the second season of his hilarious series "lockdown with the Johars" and it is already winning the Internet. In this series of homemade videos, Karan Johar gives a sneak peek of his home diaries with his kids Yash and Roohi and his mother Hiroo Johar. KJo shared a video on Tuesday featuring his snack time with his family and it is just too adorable. In the video, Yash can be seen telling KJo to not eat burgers as he will get fat. Then KJo hilariously clarifies that "dada" is just healthy, not fat. The most fun part is when KJo pans the camera to Roohi and asks her what she thinks about her "dada" Karan Johar, to which Roohi replies, "nothing." KJo then wraps the video saying, "Oh God, okay. I am going to get back to my low morale self." KJo shared the video on his Instagram profile and wrote, "My diet police betu boy Yash and baby girl Roohi." Take a look:

Within minutes of posting, the post was flooded with comments from KJo's friends and members of Yash and Roohi's fan club. Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "You please eat, you need to," while actress Soni Razdan commented, "Only our kids can be this irreverent and get away with it."

KJo returned with the season 2 of "lockdown with the Johars" on Monday. KJo drove our lockdown blues away with a super adorable video featuring Yash and Roohi. In the video, Yash and Roohi was seen asking KJo why he wears their "mama" Hiroo Johar's kurtas, to which he hilariously clarifies that it is his kurta. "Now they think I am wearing my mother's clothes!" Looks like his kids still have a lot of opinion on his sartorial choices!

The first season of "lockdown with the Johars" was a hit among KJo's Instafam. From shredding apart his dressing choices to his singing, Yash and Roohi was as adorably hilarious as ever.

On the work front, Karan Johar produced the Netflix film Guilty starring Kiara Advani in the lead role. He will resume the last leg of the shoot of his period drama Takht after the lockdown gets over. Takht boasts of a cast ensemble that includes Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.