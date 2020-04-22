Sound On: This Video Of Roohi And Yash Singing Alarmed Karan Johar

Roohi and Yash from Karan Johar's video (courtesy karanjohar)

Single father Karan Johar's world revolves around Roohi and Yash and the twins are his everything. By that, we mean they are his in-house diet police, fashion critics, snack buddies and now, musicians as well. The second episode of the second season of Karan's Instagram series "Lockdown With The Johars" got a musical touch when Roohi and Yash strummed a guitar, which is bigger than their pint-sized selves. LOL. The 47-year-old filmmaker Instagrammed a video from what appears to be his bedroom, in which he introduces Roohi and Yash as self-declared musicians. KJo, known for his outspokenness, won't even spare his twins as he captioned his post like this: "Clearly singing is not in our genes! Apologies in advance!"

"We have two very talented musicians in the house ladies and gentleman... give it up for Roohi and Yash!" Roohi and Yash's version of singing prompted Karan to say "Time out... time out. Do you have something more melodious you can sing?" But they just wouldn't stop mid-way. We have to say, Roohi and Yash are simply adorable. Take a look at video below.

Earlier, Roohi and Yash had trolled Karan Johar for his singing skills, saying he was "making noise." Karan was just singing Channa Mereya when the kids joined in with a chorus and said: "Dada, no... dada, no!"

Meanwhile, here's how the Johar quartet - Roohi, Yash, Karan Johar and his mom Hiroo - returned with a new season of fun videos on Instagram: "My diet police betu boy Yash and baby girl Roohi."

Karan Johar became a single parent when Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy in 2017.