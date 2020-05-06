Karan Johar's 'Available For Father Roles ' Post Prompts ROFL Reactions From Anil Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Others

KJo revealed his new look on Varun Dhawan's birthday. (courtesy YouTube)

Karar Johar's new lockdown look seems to be quite a hit when it comes to Bollywood celebrities and the many comments on his latest Instagram entry are proof. On Tuesday night, KJo, who has been sporting grey hair during lockdown, posted a picture of himself with his famous pout and wrote that he is "available for father roles." The director added a dash of self-deprecating humour and wrote: "I am available for father roles (at 48 with a poor track record I promise, I can't afford to be choosy)." We'll get back to his post but first let's talk about the ROFL reactions that the post received. Anil Kapoor, who was one of the first Bollywood stars to comment, wrote: "Mere pet pe kyun laat mar rahe ho Sir." Meanwhile, producer Ekta Kapoor offered a role to KJo. "I have a daily soap! Rishab Bajaj has white hair and is hot and we always do face swaps. Please come on TV. We are very easy to please here."

Wait, there's more. Kriti Sanon wrote: "Father with the perfect pout," while Karan Johar's close friend and director Farah Khan wrote: "You'll be more high maintenance than the heroine." Music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani wrote: "The grey definitely looks fly, as do the glasses. Not sure about the pouty-father vibe, but it could work depending on the character. I know a few people at Dharma, should I make a call?"

Sharing a picture on Instagram on Tuesday, Karan Johar wrote: "I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance! So to all enterprising casting directors, to all risk taking filmmakers, to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences, I have an announcement to make! I am available for father roles. (at 48 with a poor track record I promise , I can't afford to be choosy)." Karan Johar acted in Anurag Kashyap's 2015 film Bombay Velvet, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor, which tanked at the box office.

On the work front, Karan Johar recently directed a segment of Netflix's Ghost Stories and produced Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. He will also be directing the period drama Takht, which stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor among others. His upcoming ventures as a producer include Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2, and Brahmastra.