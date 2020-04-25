'You Look Like A Bond Villain': Varun Dhawan Reviews Karan Johar's New Lockdown Look

Karan Johar in a still from the video. (courtesy YouTube)

Karan Johar's birthday gift for his protege Varun Dhawan came in a very special way. In a video chat with the actor on Friday, KJo, who could be seen sporting grey hair, said, "I am debuting with this look of mine with silver hair on your Insta chat and on your birthday." Varun complimented Karan Johar for his hair and said, "You look like a Bond villain." When Varun asked the filmmaker why he did not colour his hair, he replied, "Anyway my kids (Yash and Roohi) are calling me buddha, so I thought let me just flaunt my grays a bit." He added, "We are anyway at home with my kids and mom, I don't have to show it to anyone and also giving a break to my hair from all the chemicals."

Varun Dhawan shared a snippet from his conversation with KJo and wrote: "When grey is the new sexy with Karan Johar. Watch this to know more."

On Thursday, Karan Johar shared a video, in which Roohi referred to him as "Buddha." In the video, Roohi pointed towards Karan Johar and said, "Your hair is white, you look like a Buddha." When Karan Johar said, "What do I do? I can't colour my hair. Its lockdown time," Roohi schooled KJo in an animated fashion and added, "You can't go out because of coronavirus."

On the work front, Karan Johar recently directed a segment of Netflix's Ghost Stories and produced Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. He will also be directing the period drama Takht, which stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor among others. His upcoming ventures as a producer include Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2, and Brahmastra.