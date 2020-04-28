Yash Is 'Fed Up Of The Camera' And Roohi Wants To 'Leave The House'. What Will Karan Johar Do?

Screenshots of Roohi and Yash from KJo's video (courtesy karanjohar)

Karan Johar's pint-sized kids are back! Roohi and Yash featured on Karan Johar's Instagram stories, which are all about how much these two keep KJo entertained at home. In one of the videos, Yash can be exclaiming: "I am fed up!" which KJo better explained in his caption and wrote: "Tantrum! He's fed up of my camera." In the next Instagram story, Roohi can be seen struggling to lift a duffle bag when Karan Johar asks her if she's headed anywhere. "I am leaving this house," she said before explaining that she's going to live with her favourite cartoon Peppa Pig. "Meanwhile, she has found alternate accommodation," KJo captioned his story. The 47-year-old filmmaker became a single parent when Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy in 2017.

So, here's what the Johar kids are upto:

The Student Of The Year director has started am Instagram series titled Lockdown With The Johars, in which he mostly shares how his kids are honestly opinionated about his weight, his age, his poor singing skills and most importantly his fashion choices.

Karan Johar also recently trended a great deal for sharing his quarantine look of sorts. Unable to visit a salon to colour his hair, KJo now proudly sports his original hair colour - grey.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions was one of the first major production houses to stop all operations amid the coronavirus outbreak. On the work front, KJo will next be directing the much awaited period piece Takht.