'I'm Available For Father Roles': Karan Johar's ROFL Announcement

Karan Johar shared the photo. (Image courtesy: karanjohar )

Highlights "There is no harm in hoping for a second chance," wrote Karan

"To all casting directors, I have an announcement to make," he added

Karan can be seen sporting grey hair in the selfie

Filmmaker Karan Johar is now ready to play father roles in movies, all thanks to his new lockdown look. Karan, who has acted in a couple of films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Bombay Velvet, made an ROFL announcement on Tuesday and hilariously informed the "risk-taking filmmakers" and "casting directors" that he is now "available for father roles" because at 48, he "can't afford to be choosy" (his words, not ours). Sharing a selfie, in which he can be seen sporting grey hair, Karan Johar added a dash of humour to his post and wrote: "I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance! So to all enterprising casting directors, to all risk-taking filmmakers, to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences, I have an announcement to make! I am available for father roles! (At 48 with a poor track record, I promise I can't afford to be choosy)."

Take a look at KJo's post here:

Earlier, Karan Johar's lockdown look made Varun Dhawan, with whom the filmmaker has worked on several projects, call him "a Bond villain." Last month, when Karan wished Varun on his birthday via video call, the Kalank actor complimented him for his grey hair and said, "You look like a Bond villain." In case you are wondering why KJo is not dyeing his hair, the filmmaker is "giving a break" to his hair "from all the chemicals" during the coronavirus lockdown.

Karan Johar has done cameo roles in several films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Salaam-e-Ishq, Fashion, Shamitabh and Shaandaar. As a producer, he has backed many films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kaal, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Wake Up Sid, Agneepath, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Badrinath Ki Dulhania among others.

Karan Johar has also directed movies such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Student Of The Year. He will also be directing the period drama Takht. His upcoming ventures as a producer include Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2, and Brahmastra.