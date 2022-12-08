Karan Johar's Adorable Birthday Post For Megastar Dharmendra: 'Pleasure And Privilege To Direct You'

Karan Johar shared this picture. (courtesy: karanjohar)

On Dharmendra's 87th birthday, Karan Johar shared an adorable post wishing the megastar. He shared pictures from the sets of his movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, helmed by KJo, and wrote a sweet note. In the first two pictures, Dharmendra is happily posing for the camera, while in the last image, he can be seen in a wheelchair, and Karan (sitting in front of him) seems to be narrating a scene. KJo's birthday note read, "Happy Birthday to a mega star with the kindest heart and the warmest aura... its been an honour, pleasure and privilege to direct you Dharamji.... @aapkadharam ... you are a blessing to our film #rockyaurranikipremkahani."

Soon after Karan Johar shared the post, Farah Khan commented, "Most handsome hero Everr," while Sanjay Kapoor dropped a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

Karan Johar is making his comeback as a director after six years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is gearing up for his film Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by KJo's Dharma Productions, the film is slated to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16, 2022.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions also has Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Dostana 2, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Bedhadak, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Pirzada, all to release in 2023.