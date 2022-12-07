Karan Johar's Throwback Video With Ayushmann Khurrana And Madhuri Dixit Is A Must-Watch

A still from the video. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar is in the mood for a throwback. So the filmmaker treated us to a video in which he is seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi and others on the sets of a reality show. The video appears to be from the time Ayushmann and Nora visited the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to promote An Action Hero. The song Jeda Nasha featuring Ayushmann and Nora from the film has been added in the background of the video. Additionally, Karan is also seen trying an Instagram trend with Madhuri Dixit involving dancing with oversized glasses. Sharing the clip, Karan wrote, “Never too late for a throwback!#throwback.”





The Reels featuring Karan Johar and Madhuri – the behind-the-scenes of which is seen in Karan's new clip – was shared a week ago with the caption, “Vibing.”

Watch the video here:

Karan Johar's throwback clip comes close on the heels of another video he shared, this time featuring his children Yash and Roohi. The clip begins with Karan asking Roohi, “How are you?” To this, she says, “I am exhausted.” Then Karan adds, “That must be very tough. You are tired. Poor you.”

Following this, he asks Yash the same question. Yash, who is ready with a pair of sunglasses, has only one word to say – “Badshah”. An amused Karan Johar asks, “What? You are Badshah?” as Yash giggles in response. Karan Johar tagged rapper Badshah in the caption and wrote: “We have a rapper in the house.” Shilpa Shetty and Maheep Kapoor replied to the post with heart emojis.

On the work front, Karan Johar will return to direction with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Sharing the release date of the film, Karan wrote: “After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home-the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my 7th film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions. It's that time again - to huddle with your family and friends, buy popcorn and witness just sheer love and entertainment unfold on the big screen. We're overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform…” adding that the film is releasing in cinemas near you on 28 April, 2023.





Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.