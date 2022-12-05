Karan Johar's Son Yash Is A Badshah Fan And We Have Proof. See Post

A still from the video. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar is a doting father and this is evident from his social media posts. The director-producer often shares images and videos of his children, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar. Adding to the list of such adorable videos, Karan has now posted another clip in which he is seen asking the twins how they are feeling. The video begins with Karan asking Roohi, “How are you?” To this, she says, “I am exhausted.” Laughing, Karan adds, “That must be very tough. You are tired. Poor you.” Next, he asks Yash the same question. Yash, who is ready with a pair of sunglasses, has only one word to say – “Badshah”.

Karan Johar, laughing, adds, “What? You are Badshah?” as Yash continues to giggle. Tagging rapper Badshah in the caption, Karan Johar said, “We have a rapper in the house.”

Saba Pataudi and Maheep Kapoor replied to the post with laughing emojis.

A few weeks ago, Yash and Roohi Johar impressed the Internet with their funny and adorable take on a song from their father's film Student Of The Year. In the clip shared online, the two are seen singing and dancing to the hit track Disco Deewane while dressed in their pajamas. While they performed the hook step of the song with elan, they did get some of the lyrics wrong.

Sharing the video, Karan Johar tagged the film's music composers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. In the caption, Karan Johar wrote, “This is the third version of #DiscoDeewane! Please take note, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani.”

This year, on the occasion of Diwali, Karan Johar shared a family portrait with mother Hiroo Yash Johar and the twins. The family was dressed in matching clothes. In the caption, Karan wrote, “Happy Diwali from my world to yours! Thank you, Manish Malhotra, for our beautifully coordinated clothes... Sending you all so much love and light.”

On Roohi and Yash's birthday, Karan Johar shared a heartwarming note dedicated to his kids. In the caption, he wrote: “To my lifeline, my purpose, my everything, I thank the universe every day for bringing them into our lives, they are 5 today....I can't wait for the rest of my life because I know they are with me, Roohi and Yash.”

Karan Johar will return to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will star Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.